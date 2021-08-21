e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:40 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Saints set afire Pakistan, Taliban effigy in Ujjain

The saints’ group led by Paramhans Awadheshpuri, president of AKhand Dabang Hindu Sena reached Tower Chowk in Ujjain and set the Pakistan and Taliban effigies afire.
Staff Reporter
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day after police booked 10 identified persons for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, a group of saints along other Hindu organizations set Pakistan’s effigy afire in Ujjain on Saturday.

The saints’ group led by Paramhans Awadheshpuri, president of AKhand Dabang Hindu Sena reached Tower Chowk in Ujjain and set the Pakistan and Taliban effigies afire. They also raised slogans against the Taliban and Pakistan.

Paramhans Awadheshpuri said, “It was not only effigy of Pakistan and Taliban, it was also effigy of people like Munnabar Rana and others, who are supporting Pakistan and Taliban.”

Notably, a group of people raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a religious procession in Ujjain on Thursday. The police have booked 10 identified and other unidentified persons and have also arrested four accused.

