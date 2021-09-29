Madhya Pradesh: Pucca constructions developed after 2016 to be removed soon

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Beginning tomorrow notices will be issued to colonisers and landlords who have developed pucca construction in the Simhastha are after 2016.

Collector Ashish Singh convened a meeting of the officers of the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday and sought information about the permanent encroachment identified in various zones.

The officials apprised him that such development have been marked in zones 1, 2 and 3, no such construction work has been done in other 4, 5, 6. Four illegal colonies have been identified in Zone-1, the officials added.

In zone-2, 2 illegal colonies have been identified and in zone-3, the construction works done personally have been marked. In the meet, the collector directed that the colonizers and landlords of illegal colonies identified in Zone-1 and 2 and owners of other pucca construction works except the construction works done personally for agricultural works in Zone-3 should be issued notices.

The above construction works should be removed within the time limit communicated through the notice. Municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, engineers in-charge of all zones were present.

