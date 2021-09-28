Madhya Pradesh: Marriage, kids not end of the road for models

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women shouldn’t think that getting married and having kids means that the world of fashion, beauty, modelling and glamour is out of bounds for them. They should continue loving their bodies and grooming themselves, said Rachna Shevani, a 40-year-old mother of two children, from the city.

Shevani, who has recently won the title of Mrs Asia India Universe at Pareesa Mrs. India International -2021, was interacting with media persons on Tuesday.

Shevani, a celebrity makeup artist by profession, said that during the Covid-induced lockdown she was getting no assignments. “So, I decided to try my luck at this contest,” she said. She began by reducing her weight by 5 kg. “I lived on only salads, fruits and fruit juices to trim my waistline,” she said.

After several online selection rounds, the top 30 contestants were called to Delhi where they underwent grooming sessions for several days. “We were taught how to walk, how to talk, how to eat and so on,” she said.

Shevani got selected first in top 10, then in top 5 and finally, she was pronounced the winner of the contest at the finale.

Shevani who has been Mrs. Bhopal and Griha Shoba Model of the Year, said that she got full support from her husband and in-laws. She has also done some TV shows.

Responding to a question on Humanity at the finale, she said “I like to take care of the street dogs. It is easy to have dogs as pets and shower your love and affection on them. I feel that real humanity lies in looking after the street dogs who are shooed away and detested by the people.” In the future, Shevani plans to pursue her career in the field of makeup.

ALSO READ Watch video: Woman in Madhya Pradesh says her Deity has told her not to get vaccinated

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:54 PM IST