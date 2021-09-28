e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 03:12 PM IST

Watch video: Woman in Madhya Pradesh says her Deity has told her not to get vaccinated

The people in rural Madhya Pradesh have been coming up with funny reasons to escape themselves from vaccination.
Yogendra Pratap Singh
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Many people have come up with funny reasons to give a wide berth to vaccination.

In a recent incident reported in Betul district during the Mega Vaccination Campaign of the state government, an elderly woman went to a temple and said she would get vaccinated only if her deity ordered her to do that.

She told the vaccination team members that her deity had told her not to be inoculated, otherwise she would fall ill.

“My husband didn’t listen to deity and the result is that he is ill since he got vaccinated,” the woman is heard saying in the video.

The incident was reported at Nathu Dhana village of Athner Janpad Panchyat of Betul district on Monday. The video is going viral on social media on Tuesday.

The woman also bowed down at feet of vaccination team and requested them not inoculate her, as she might die.

Nodal officer, Dinesh Kosale said that his team members informed him that some villagers were not supporting the vaccination team in Nathu Dhana village.

“When, I reached the woman asked to come with her and talk to her Lord. I thought she was talking about her husband. She took me to a temple and said the deity of the temple is her Lord, who has asked her not to get vaccinated,” Kosale told journalists.

Kosale said the vaccination teams in the rural area have been facing a tough time to convince the villagers to get vaccinated. “Some people run away from home, some outright refuse to get vaccinated. It is very challenging, but we are putting our best efforts to convince them,” he said.

Recently, a vaccination team in Dhar district was baffled when a man said he would get the first dose of vaccination only in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

