Bhopal: Class-2 student raped by tutor, accused held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class-2 student was allegedly raped by her tutor in Bhopal, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bilkhiria late on Monday evening, the police said.

The police have registered a case and have also arrested the accused.

According to police, the survivor went for tuition on Monday evening. “Along with the survivor, there were two more children. The accused assigned work and said he would give chocolate and would also allow them to go home early to those who would complete the work in 10 minutes. While two children completed the work in the given time, the survivor failed,” a senior police officer said.

The accused fulfilled his promise and asked the two children to go home after giving them chocolate.

“As per the girl's statement, she was raped by the accused. The accused also threatened her if she would reveal the incident to anyone,” in-charge of Bilkhiria police station, Umesha Chouhan said.

He further said the accused was addicted to watching porn. “The accused lives in the victim's neighbourhood and is pursuing a diploma course from a college,” Chouhan said, adding that the accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

