Madhya Pradesh: Inquiry ordered into alleged paper leak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The commissioner of the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has ordered an inquiry into the alleged paper leak of quarterly examination for classes IX to XII. In the order, the commissioner has said that the responsibility of confidentiality of the question papers will have to be taken by necessary officials.

Action will be taken against those behind leaking the paper on social media.

Papers looked similar

The questions in the leaked papers were similar to some of the questions in the exam paper said teachers who analysed the papers. Teacher Himanshi Joshi said, “Some questions were similar, but that is bound to happen, because these questions are generally asked in the examination.”

She added that even if the students had studied the questions mentioned in the leaked question paper, they would have had to study a major portion of the syllabus," Joshi said.

MPSEB had considered cancelling papers

After the question papers went viral on social media, the school education department and MPBSE even considered cancelling the papers.

According to the information and posts, such question papers were first made viral on YouTube and, then, the links were posted on other social media portals.

Officials of the school education department are trying to track down the source of the leak and said that an FIR would be lodged against the accused.

A letter was issued from the headquarters to maintain the secrecy of this examination.

Before the commencement of the examination on Monday, the examinees had to go through a rigorous screening process in the schools.

In the first shift, the Maths paper of Class 9th was held. Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography examination of Class 11th was also conducted in the first shift and concluded at 1 pm.

In the second shift, Class 10th examination of Maths was conducted. For Class 12th, the examination of Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography started at 1:30 pm in the second shift.

About 95 per cent of students of all classes appeared in the examination.

Covid-19 guidelines were followed during the examination.

New pattern examination

The marks of this examination might also be added to the result of Class 10th and 12th. This time the question papers of Class 10th and 12th examination have been made on the new pattern announced by MPBSE.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:25 AM IST