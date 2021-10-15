e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:28 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Priests offer 1.25 lakh mantra in havan

Navratri celebrations in Mangaldham
FP News Service
Organisers present mementoes to priests and saints on concluding day of Navratri celebrations at Mangaldham in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of Navratri festival, Pandits performed Maha puja on the occasion of Maha Navmi. The priest performed 1.25 lakh Baglamukhi Mantra Havana rituals in Mangal Dham, near Mangalnath temple, here on Thursday.

Pandit Trinandan Mishra, the astrologer of Jagannath Puri, took blessings of Maa Baglamukhi at Nalkheda and offered 1.25 lakh mantras in the havan from October 7 to October 14 for the welfare of people and for happiness and prosperity of the entire world. Devotees were also present in large numbers to witness the devotional service of the Goddess.

The ninth day of Navratri Navami is dedicated to the goddess Durga Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day and hence she is also known as Mahishasurmardini.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:28 AM IST
