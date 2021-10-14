e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, others Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT begins probe, recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:32 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Factory involved in making dishwash liquid using subsidised urea meant for farmers busted

Personnel of the state agriculture department were also part of the raid conducted at the manufacturing unit located in Navadapanth area of the district, from where 540 kilograms of subsidised urea was recovered
PTI
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A factory based in Indore district, allegedly involved in manufacturing dishwash liquid using subsidised urea meant for farmers, was busted on Thursday following a raid, police officials said.

Personnel of the state agriculture department were also part of the raid conducted at the manufacturing unit located in Navadapanth area of the district, from where 540 kilograms of subsidised urea was recovered, they said.

"We found 540 kgs of government subsidised urea at the factory during the raid," an official of the agriculture department said.

The owner of the factory, Burhanuddin, used to procure the urea with the help of a farmer, he said, adding that a search has been launched for the farmer, he added.

A case has been registered against Burhanuddin at Chandan Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Essential Commodities Act, the official said.

The raid was conducted amid opposition Congress's claim that farmers were facing a shortage of urea, a charge denied by the ruling BJP.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia dedicates oxygen plant, 20-bed ICU in Morar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal