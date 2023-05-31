Madhya Pradesh: Pledge taken to conserve water resources in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Special worship of Sajal-Shraddha Prakhar Pragya was performed on Tuesday on Gayatri Jayanti celebrations at Gayatri Shaktipeeth on Mahaprayan day of Pandit Shri Ram Sharma Acharya. On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, along with Ganga Pujan, a pledge was taken to conserve water resources.

Punsavan, Naamkaran, Annaprashan, Vidyarambh Gurudiksha, birthday rituals were completed with nine Kundiya Gayatri Yagya. The student camp, underway for the last 20 days, also concluded.

Director sisters Tejaswini Parihar, Meenakshi Khanna, Asha Sen, Rekha Garg and Manju Tripathi were felicitated. Around 40,000 Gayatri Mahamantras were chanted during Akhand Gayatri Mantra chanting on Monday and ended with Deep Yagya. In other branches of the district, Khachrod, Nagda, Berchha, Mahidpur, Tarana, Badnagar also organised traditional events on the festival.

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, a public awareness camp would be organised in front of Gayatri Shaktipeeth from 5 pm to 10 pm to explain the ill-effects of tobacco and ways to avoid them.