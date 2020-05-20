Madhya Pradesh: Pesticide sprayed to control Pakistan originated locust swarm in Ranaheda village

A massive swarm of locust attacked a village named Ranaheda near Paanbihar under tehsil Ghattiya here on Tuesday evening.

According to information, officials of agriculture department came to know about it by villagers. Agriculture team reached Paanbihar in the evening. Similarly, a Central pest control team also reached there to mitigate the issue. Deputy director CL Kevda, chief scientist, agriculture science center RP Sharma, sub-divisional agriculture officers BS Argal, BL Mandor, Subodh Pathak and Agriculture Equipment Sellers Association secretary Sanjay Raghuwanshi were present.

Early in the morning at around 4 am the team started spraying of pesticides by fire brigade on trees and fields to control the swarm. The operation lasted till about half past eight in the morning. Thousands of locusts died and fell down on the road while thousands of them then flew towards Dewas district.

Originated in Pakistan

According to information, swarm of locust had entered in Rajasthan from Pakistan on May 9. After that pest went to other spots in nearby village. Central pest control team was following them from Rajasthan. On Tuesday, agriculture department came to know that locust swarm has come to Mandsaur district and that it is moving in the direction of Ujjain. The authorities speculated that the locust party could come to any village of Ghattia tehsil. After getting information they reached Paanbihar where made plan to action against locust.

Villagers pitch in

People of rural area also came to the aide of the team of experts. They brought their tractors to spray pesticide on trees, fields and other areas to control the swarm.