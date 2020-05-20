Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam now a green zone

Ratlam district has gained Green status as per the new guidelines of Union and State government for Lockdown 4.0 period.

After coming in Green list people here appeared to be happy as many activities have now further been reopened here and Lockdown 4.0 appears to be comfortable than previous three lockdown. District achieved major break-through during lockdown 3.0 period when not only good number of Covid-19 patient recovered and discharged but lesser number of cases were reported since last fortnight.

District now is on the brink of achieving Covid-19 free district status as only two patients remained admitted who are also stated to be improving carefully while no new case has been reported in last few days period.

Normalcy returned to city markets for the first time since lockdown 1.0 as even Sarafa and cloth markets have opened on Wednesday.

District administration said that after coming in green list all shops have been allowed to be opened from 7 am to 7 pm but night curfew would remain enforced till lockdown 4.0 period. Guidelines issued by State and Central Government for lockdown 4.0 will be strictly followed said District Collector Ruchika Chauha and Section 144 orders have been amended accordingly.

Collector added that people of the district will have to learn living with Covid-19 hence forth and accordingly habits will have to be formed like wearing masks, distancing. She said that spitting has been strictly prohibited and in case of spitting fine will be imposed without fail.

She also made it clear that except hair cutting saloon, beauty parlour, gym, all business and industrial activities have been permitted but public transport will now be allowed except carrying workers or goods vehicles movement.

Restaurants have been permitted to operate their kitchen with home delivery of meals. Public gathering, social activities would remain banned.

28 samples test negative

Reports released by Government Medical College (GMC) situated laboratory boosted the sentiments of corona warriors in the district as 28 samples have tested negative for COVID-19. Now only two COVID-19 patients are under treatment at the GMC. No new case has been reported in last few days while 26 patients have recovered out of total 28 positive cases.

No death due to covid-19 has been reported in the district so far. About 1,100 samples were sent from here to various laboratories of which only 28 cases were found positive and 26 of them have already been recovered and discharged. Covid-19 laboratory which cam e up recently at GMC has also quickened the sample reports availability here.

On Wednesday Mochipura containment area has been delisted hence the number of containment areas has also gone down to six . During lockdown -4 period district appears to be now more prepared to meet the challenges of Covid-19 if any in coming period and confidence of COVID Warriors is upbeat including medicos and district administration.