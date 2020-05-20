Madhya Pradesh: 4 Malwa cities including Indore consume 1.08 crore units of power daily

Domestic supply of electricity has increased in Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh as people are indoors due to lockdown over Covid-19 cases.

According to Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, Malwa-Nimar region – under which 15 districts falls -- collectively is consuming 6.30 crore units of electricity daily.

A major portion of it, to be precise 1.08 crore units, alone is consumed by four cities of Malwa viz Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam.

“The demand for domestic electricity during lockdown in all the four cities has increased by 40 to 45 per cent compared to March,” said West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

“The maximum daily demand for electricity in Indore is close to 365 MW. Due to this demand, daily supply of 79 lakh units of electricity is being done,” Narwal said. Daily supply of electricity is about 17 lakh units in Ujjain, 5 lakh units in Ratlam and 5.5 lakh units in Dewas.

Narwal stated that supply is being made 24 hours a day on domestic, non-domestic feeders and 10 hours on agricultural feeders. He stated that 6 crore 30 lakh units of electricity are being supplied daily in all 110 urban areas of Malwa and Nimar and 12,000 villages.

Appeal to deposit bill amount

Unable to collect revenue during lockdown period, West Discom has appealed to consumers to deposit their bill amounts. The company has also started payment centre located in all zones and power distribution centres outside the containment area. Here, payment can be made from 10 to 4 pm by following social distancing norm.

New bill payment centre in Palda from today

A new electricity bill payment centre is going to be started in Palada area from Thursday. The centre will operate from Old Panchayat Bhawan, Tejaji Chowk RTO Road. City Superintending Engineer Ashok Sharma said that that electricity bill payment centres have been started in all 30 zones of Indore city and social distancing norm is being followed everywhere.