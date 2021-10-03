Madhya Pradesh: Panchayats crowned for cleanliness work

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia awarded Gram Panchayats which performed well in the field of cleanliness.

Addressing a function at Simhastha Mela Office, Firojia appealed to panchayat functionaries to ensure that the rural areas in Ujjain continue to shine in terms of cleanliness at the national-level like Indore.

He announced an award in the form of sanction of development works worth Rs 11 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh to the top three panchayats in the cleanliness drive.

He also assured them to give personal awards worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000. Sarpanches and public representatives of Gram Panchayats who have achieved the status of Open Defecation Free Plus were feted with citations.

Collector Asheesh Singh and chief executive officer of Zilla Panchayat Ankita Dawre were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:41 AM IST