Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man shot dead by his sons in Bhind district

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was allegedly shot dead by his sons in Bhind district on Saturday, police said. A property dispute led to this gruesome murder, according to reports.

The incident took place at Govind Nagar in Bhind town. The police have registered a case against the deceased's two sons, a nephew and one more. The accused are absconding.

The deceased identified as Atibal Singh Yadav, a resident of Rama village in Ater Tehsil had settled in Bhind town. His elder and younger sons were forcing him to get ancestral properties registered in their names, but he had refuted the same.

“Few years back, one of Atibal’s sons died because of poisoning. Suspecting that his elder and younger sons poisoned his other son to death, he decided not to give properties to elder and younger sons. This was the reason for the dispute between sons and father,” said a police officer.

On Saturday morning, Atibal had a dispute with his sons-Dharmveer and Sanjay- again. The dispute turned ugly when his duo sons along with their two friends opened fire at Atibal.

Atibal, who suffered a bullet injury on his hand, tried to escape, but his sons chased him and shot him from behind. When he fell to the ground, the accused shot at his chest and stomach.

The neighbours later took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 04:28 PM IST