Madhya Pradesh: Demand for Mahakaleshwar Temple station in Ujjain approved

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The demand for Mahakaleshwar temple station has been approved by Divisional Rail Consumer Advisory Committee (DRUCC), sources said on Saturday.

The meeting of DRUCC was held in Ratlam on Friday. According to information, member of Zonal Consumer Advisory Committee (DRUCC), Prakash Trivedi proposed to build a station in Ujjain in the name of Lord Mahakaleshwar temple.

As per the proposal that was unanimously approved, the station will be built between Jainsingpura and Hariphtak over bridge.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ratlam, Vineet Gupta confirmed the news and said the proposed railway station would be developed in coordination with district administration and Smart City Authority. Railway division Ratlam will appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with the parties concerned and execute the plan, Gupta said.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 10:20 AM IST