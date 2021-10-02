e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:40 AM IST

Ujjain: Two women caught stealing Rs 4 lakh

FP News Service
Cops take women accused of stealing to police station | FP PHOTO

Cops take women accused of stealing to police station | FP PHOTO

Ujjain: A group of women from Pardi community was caught red-handed while stealing around Rs 4 lakh from an animal food store in Agricultural Produce Market in Chimanganj Mandi on Friday. Chimanganj Mandi police said that the incident took place at around 1:00 pm when 8-10 women entered M/s Rupesh Kumar- Rakesh Kumar and Sons store posing as beggars. They tried to steal a bundle of notes while engaging Rupesh Kumar in a conversation but he spotted their act and managed to catch hold two women. The accused were handed over to the police. The police are trying to bust the whole gang to sue them for the the crimes they have committed so far. After the incident, the traders expressed their concerns about the safety and security in the marketplace.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:40 AM IST
