Ujjain: Theft case cracked; 4 held, jewellery worth Rs 7.5 L recovered

Ujjain: Police have cracked the theft which occurred in the house of a businessman of Dhablahardu.

Fifteen tolas of gold, 300 grams of silver, a Maruti Van and Rs 3,000 in cash have been recovered from the four accused who carried out the theft.

Two of the accused are residents of Ujjain and the other two are from Tarana. After the incident, the accused had distributed the jewellery among themselves. The theft took place early on 15 June.

Thieves entered from the back window of the house of businessman Mahendra Jaiswal in Dhabalahardu. They made away with gold necklace, mangalsutra, ring, chain, bangle and silver anklets among other jewellery.

The police have arrested Gautam Pardi, resident of Panwasa in Ujjain, Lakshu alias Laxminarayan Bagri, resident of Amardeepnagar in Ujjain, Toofan Bagri of Salakhedi Tarana, Ishwar Gurjar of Kamlikheda Tarana.

The cops recovered 65 gram gold queen necklace from Gautam, 36 gram gold bangle from Lakshu, 6.5 gram earrings, 150 gram silver anklet and gold bangle weighing 36 gram, 6.5 gram earrings, 150 gram silver anklet from Tofan Bagri. The cops recovered a Maruti van bearing registration number MP-13-BA-3141 and Rs 3,000 in cash from Ishwar Gurjar. The cops have launched a manhunt for their seven accomplices.