Ujjain: 222 LPG cylinders stolen from warehouse

Ujjain: In a audacious incident of theft 222 filled LPG cylinders worth Rs 5,00,000 were stolen from a warehouse in Ujjain.

The watchman was at his home when the incident happened & there are no CCTV cameras in the warehouse.

Nanakheda police station in charge OP Ahir said that they had registered an FIR against some unidentified thieves and began to probe the case.

The theft took place on late on Wednesday at the warehouse of Shakti Gas Agency in Mendia, Indore Road. The thieves broke open the locks of 2 gates of the warehouse. They then brought a truck inside the warehouse and made off the cylinders worth Rs 500,000, said cops.

Nanakheda police have booked a case and are probing the matter.

Parmnanand Singh operates an agency of HP gas under the name of Shakti Gas Agency. The warehouse of the agency, in Mendia, has 2 gates. As per information the guard of the ware house Prakash Malviya use to visit home for over an hour to have food. But on Wednesday he stayed back in the village for some personal reason. The warehouse had 676 cylinders of which 409 were filled, said the proprietor.