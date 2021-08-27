Madhya Pradesh: Over 650 benefit from career guidance

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Overall 650 students got guidance in the Day-3 of career counselling and entrance event organised by the Vikram University.

On the concluding day, over 220 benefitted from the event on Thursday.

In-charge vice-chancellor professor HP Singh, registrar Dr Prashant Puranik, proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, director, students welfare Dr Satyendra Kishore Mishra along with many heads of departments and faculty members provided counselling to the youth.

Dr Brahmdutt Shukla, Dr Shivi Bhasin, Dr Kanchan Thul and others provided necessary information to the students.

The University is offering admission to more than 180 courses. Admission to MBA, MCA and B Tech– civil, electrical, electronics, mechanical and electronics and communication engineering courses in the institutes of the university will be done through DTE, Bhopal. Admission to the M Tech courses started in SOET this year will be done on the basis of merit, said a counseller. Detailed information can be obtained from the website http://vikramuniv.ac.in/.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:34 AM IST