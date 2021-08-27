e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:28 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Minor among 2 killed, over 2 dozen injured

FP News Service
Thandla (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a minor were killed and more than two dozen passengers were injured as a bus and truck collided on Thandla – Petlawad road.

According to Thandla police, an accident took place on Thursday afternoon bus (GJ14V5301) heading from Bhind to Ahmedabad collided with truck (MP70H0509) moving from Banda to Petlawad at Bherughat near Bawadi gram panchayat.

Bus driver and a 12-year-old child died on the spot. All the injured were shifted to Thandla Civil Hospital by ambulance.

SDM Jyoti Paraste, Thandla SDOP Manohar Gawli, Thandla police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan, and Petlawad police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat and rescue team reached the spot after getting the information and launched rescue operation.

Both vehicles were removed from the road and cleared the traffic on the road with the help of JCB. At present, the officials have not confirmed how many people have been injured, but the number of people admitted to the hospital is more than two dozen.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:28 AM IST
