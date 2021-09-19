Madhya Pradesh: Originality, technical language and integrity are hallmark of ethical research: Experts

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Research should be a passion followed with sanctity and not a career obligation. Dr DK Verma, dean, research and extension and professor, Bheem Rao Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow said so while speaking as an invited resource person in a day-long national training workshop on research article writing and plagiarism on Saturday.

It was organised by zoology and biotechnology department and IQAC of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College under MPHEQIP World Bank Scheme in collaboration with Government Autonomous Post-Graduate College, Satna. Giving live examples of plagiarism, litigation and publication ethics, he said that requirements of individual promotion and institutional accreditation have led to springing up of fake publication industry where low quality writings are published at a high fee. Dr. Verma said language of research should involve the syntax of variables and research should be innovative, original, voluntary and morally inclined.

Second resource person Dr Shivesh Pratap Singh, professor and head post-graduate department of zoology, Government Autonomous Post-Graduate College, Satna said that a scientific research paper is a written and published report describing original research results. A scientific experiment is not complete until the results have been published and understood. He opined that a research paper should be written in clear and precise form and described the accurate method and approach to write a systematic scientific research article. He explained the formats of abstract, title, methods, discussion and referencing. Stating the various elements needs to be embedded in the research paper, Dr Singh said that due care should be taken during the selection of journal for the publication of the research.

The third resource person Dr Satish Kumar Malik, librarian, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Haryana reiterated that digital access and cut, copy and paste have made research writing easier. He told about the issues of plagiarism in the research and said that it is considered as a stealing of someone else’s work and “passing it off” as your own. He also described the penalties for plagiarism and cautioned that many top-notch persons world-wide have faced defamation, litigation and penalties for plagiarism. He stated that the best ways to avoid plagiarism is to follow publication ethics, use plagiarism check tools and give proper required Citation and credit.

Convener Dr Leena Lakhani introduced the theme of the workshop. In his presidential address, principal Dr HL Anijwal said that research is an essential eligibility criterion in the academic world and this workshop will enlighten the scholars and teachers about the ethical and quality aspects of research. Welcome address was given by IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan. Dr Saroj Ratnakar and Shashwat Nigam introduced the guest speakers. Dr Pratibha Akhand conducted the proceedings while Dr Lakhani proposed a vote of thanks. Technical assistance was provided by Sheeba Khan.

GGPGC teachers selected for national civil services tourney

State-level badminton and table tennis civil services tournament were organised in Tatya Tope Stadium Bhopal recently for the selection of Madhya Pradesh team for national civil services tournament. In this tournament sports officer Sangeeta Karlekar and history professor Dr Ranjana Sharma were selected for national tournament. These players will participate in national civil services tournament to be held from September 24 to 30 in Delhi.

