Madhya Pradesh: Gambhir dam is now half fill

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Towards the end of the season, monsoon seems to be offering some respite to the city from the water crisis.

Due to good rains in Indore and the catchment area, water-level in the Gambhir dam has touched 50 % capacity. With this water, the administration will be able to supply water easily till January.

Due to the gate of Yashwant Sagar opening slowly, water is also coming slowly in Gambhir Dam. As a result, 1125 Mc Ft water had arrived in the dam till 6:00 pm on Saturday.

The dam’s capacity is 2250 Mc Ft. Accordingly, the dam is half full. However, due to the gate of Yashwant Sagar been closed, the inflow of water into the dam has stopped.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:04 AM IST