Madhya Pradesh: Online crook held from Jharkhand

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The online fraudster who duped a city man of Rs 49,295 in the name of watch was arrested by police from Jharkhand.

In 2019, Rajesh Gangwal from Annapurna Nagar had bought a watch online. The man on receiving the watch found some technical issues in it. Gangwal then contacted the person, whose number he got from Google.

The person on the other side introduced himself as Sabrati Ansari, a resident of Saraikela district, Jharkhand. Ansari after listening to the issue of Gangwal assured to help him with the watch. He sent a link to Gangwal and asked her to click on it. When Gangwal started clicking on the link, he received the message saying that amount was withdrawn from his account.

Ansari was recently arrested from Jharkhand. He told police that he learnt the trick from YouTube and has cheated many people using it.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:44 AM IST