Madhya Pradesh: One dies, companion injured in accident

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two Amul Dairy employees met with a tragic accident as their motorbike collided with a car late night on Monday. One person died on the spot while the other one was seriously injured and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Arjun resident of Silarkhedi works as a security guard in Amul dairy while Rohit is a lab technician. They were on their way to home when a car bearing registration number MP09WF-1098 collided with their motorbike near Datana on Devas road.

After the accident, the car collided with an electricity pole and overturned while the motorbike was shattered. Severity of the incident could be gauged from the fact that Arjun died on the spot while Rohit sustained severe injuries. Rohit was rushed to District Hospital and from there his family members took him to Patidar Hospital.

Arjun is survived by his three daughters. His body was handed over to the family after the post mortem on Tuesday morning.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:25 AM IST