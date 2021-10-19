e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:39 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three from Jabalpur killed in road accident in Sagar

They were riding on a two-wheeler that was hit by unidentified vehicle at Bamhori square in Sagar.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons from Jabalpur were killed in a road accident in Sagar district late Monday night, sources said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the trio were riding on a two-wheeler. An unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler from behind at Bamhori square in Sagar. They sustained fatal injuries and died on spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sharad Kumar Ben, 35, Lallu Valmiki, 45, and Lalsahab Valmiki, 40, all residents of Pisnahari village of Jabalpur.

The family members of the deceased said that the trio left for Sagar on a bike.

Police said that a case had been registered and efforts were on to establish the identity of the vehicle that hit the two-wheeler.

Police added that bodies of the deceased had been handed over to family members after autopsy on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:39 PM IST
