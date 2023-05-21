 Madhya Pradesh: Nursing students take out awareness rally
Madhya Pradesh: Nursing students take out awareness rally

The rally was taken out under the Healthy Mind, Healthy Body campaign on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Nursing students take out awareness in Ujjain on Saturday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, BSc Nursing students and staff took out a rally from District Hospital to Charak Hospital to create mass awareness on mental health. The rally was taken out under the Healthy Mind, Healthy Body campaign on Saturday. The rally was flagged-off in presence of chief guest RMO Dr Nidhi Jain, Dr Nitraj Gaur and nodal officer mental health Dr Vineet Agrawal and psychologist Saimitra Chauhan.

