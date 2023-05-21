Madhya Pradesh: Separate darshan arrangements for locals at Mahakal Temple from August

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal held a meeting with Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator Sandeep Soni on Saturday and discussed separate darshan system for residents of Ujjain.

Mayor told the administrator that it should be implemented by July-August. Residents of Ujjain would be able to get easy darshan of Baba Mahakal through ‘Ujjain Dwar’ by showing their Aadhaar card.

In order to facilitate Ujjain residents, a proposal was presented by the mayor in MTMC meeting recently suggesting a separate gate for them. Mayor asked the administrator to execute the decision of the meeting.

Mayor also talked to collector for implementation of the arrangement. The above system will start from July or August as the work of the second phase of the Mahakal temple would be completed by July 31.

After the completion of second phase, devotees of Ujjain would be able to have darshan from the tunnel being built near the place where sawari of Baba comes out. It was also discussed that fee arrangements were made only for quick darshan of Baba Mahakal. General visitors could visit Baba without any fee.