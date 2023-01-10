Madhya Pradesh: Naga baba robbed of Rs 7k in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Naga baba who was cooking food at Vikrant Bhairav crematorium was robbed by three people on the point of weapons. They ran away with Baba’s bag. There were Rs 7k and other things in the bag.

Naga Baba Kaligiri, who lives in Vikrant Bhairav crematorium, was cooking food here on Sunday. During this, three youths came and attacked him with an axe. The accused hit Baba's head with an axe and snatched the bag. There were Rs 7k in cash and goods in the bag. There was also a silver ring in it.

Kaligiri was admitted to the district hospital and said that he was preparing food. Then three youths came and attacked him with an axe. The police have registered a case. The search for the accused is on. It is said that there is a gathering of anti-social elements in the crematorium.