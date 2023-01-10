Ujjain: Meet held to streamline city’s traffic arrangements

A meeting to streamline city’s traffic arrangements was held in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Many suggestions were received in the meeting of intellectuals called to fix the deteriorated traffic system after the increase in tourists in the city post-inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok. The leader of the opposition suggested understanding the system by walking on foot to know the ground reality. A target was set to light 18 lakh lamps on Mahashivratri.

Preparations for Mahashivaratri and Vikramotsav were also discussed in the meeting held in the presence of cabinet minister Mohan Yadav and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal. BJP leader Roop Pamnani raised the question regarding parking and said that there is a provision of 500 vehicles to be parked in the parking lot but more than 3k vehicles are being parked in it. Due to this haphazard parking, traffic is getting disrupted. He also expressed concern over the increasing number of e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws.

Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai expressed concern over the encroachment of shopkeepers in Patni Bazaar and the jam caused by the departure of school buses. Ravi Rai suggested the administration and police officers visit the temple on foot to know the ground reality. There was also a suggestion to make private parking around the Mahakal temple so that the devotees do not face any problem in parking and their belongings are also safe. The matter of restarting the Bhukhi Mata Wali Road also came up in the meeting.

City Congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria also suggested. Vikramotsav and organising Mahashivratri have also been discussed in the meeting. In this, a target was set to light 18 lakh lamps on Mahashivratri. Collector, SP and UMC commissioner were present.

