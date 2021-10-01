Madhya Pradesh: MLA Parmar loses lone son to brain tumour

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar’s 5-year-old son Tejasva passed away after fighting a long battle with brain tumour on Thursday.

He underwent a successful operation in Bombay Hospital, Mumbai. But he developed post-operation complication and his health continued to degrade for the past 50 days due to the accumulation of water in his brain.

He was hospitalised in Tejankar Hospital, Ujjain and then referred to Choithram Hospital, Indore where he breathed his last on the wee hours.

His mortal remains were taken from Indore to his native village Jaithal Piplai on Thursday. His last rites were performed at Chakratirtha in the afternoon where a large number of people gathered to offer condolences. Parmar and his wife have three daughters. Tejasva was their youngest child and lone son.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bhoj varsity to celebrate foundation day after 29 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:08 AM IST