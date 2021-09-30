Madhya Pradesh: Bhoj varsity to celebrate foundation day after 29 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University is going to celebrate its foundation day at Minto Hall on Friday. It is for the first time in its 29-year-long journey, that the varsity will celebrate its foundation day.

Governor and chancellor of the university Mangubhai Patel will chair the function. Minister for higher education Dr Mohan Yadav will be chief guest while the keynote address will be delivered by Mukul Kanitkar, national organisational secretary of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal.

Jayant Sonwalkar, vice-chancellor and Dr LS Solanki, registrar of the University told media persons that the function will begin at 11 am. A souvenir titled ‘Bhoj Darpan 2021’, detailing the activities and achievements of the University will be released at the function. A short film on the University will also be screened.

The University has established Gandhi Chair and Bhoj Chair to mark the foundation day, the VC said.

The University was inaugurated by the then President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma on October 19,1992 and the notification for its establishment ws issued on October 1, 1992. Since then, the University has played a seminal role in providing an education to women and residents of villages in distant areas, working people and members of STs and SCs.

The University conducts 32-degree, diploma and certificate courses. This year, the University has launched six new courses. It has 11 regional centres and 600 study centres in the state. The university has recently launched a diploma course in “Ramcharitmanas Se Samaj Vikas’ to introduce the students to Indian culture and its values.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 06:32 PM IST