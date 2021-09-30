Madhya Pradesh: Paradise resort claiming four lives by 'Spurious Liquor', demolished

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of their anti-mafia crackdown, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), district administration and police carried out a joint operation to demolish buildings of three bars which were constructed in violation of rules and serving of illicit liquor to customers.

The bars include Paradise Club & Resort, which had served spurious liquor to customers leading to death of four persons.

Armed with JCB and poclain machines, removal gang of IMC split itself into three teams and carried out demolition drive at Paradise Resort & Club on Chhota Bangarda Road, VIP Bar and Restaurant near Regional Park and Punjabi By Nature in front of SAGE University Campus on bypass.

Illegally built structures on 8000 square feet of land was removed from Paradise Resort & Club owned by Lucky Yadav. The resort also had swimming poll. This is the same resort wherein spurious liquor was served to customers two months ago leading to death of four persons. The resort was sealed since the incident and Lucky is behind bars.

Similarly, illegally erected structure on 10000 square feet of land of VIP Bar and Restaurant owned by Devendra Pratap Singh alias Happy Saluja was razed.

Likewise, illegally built structure on 10000 square feet of land of Punjabi By Nature owned by Rubal Bhatia was also pulled down.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that these bars were constructed illegally and without permission from IMC. “They were also accused of serving illicit as well as spurious liquor to customers which was having ill-effects on their health,” she added.

