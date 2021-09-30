Madhya Pradesh: Many have put on weight eating spicy food in lockdown, says CMO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year to make people aware about the heart ailments.

The number of people suffering from heart ailments is increasing across the world, said doctors in the city.

Tension in life and not doing any exercises are the causes of heart ailments, they said.

As part of the World Heart Day event, Shaktishali Mahila Sangathan, Women and Child Development Department jointly organised a function.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Pawan Jain who was the chief guest at the function said that as some people were eating various mouth-watering and oily food stuffs during the lockdown they had put on a lot of weight.

To avoid heart ailments, one should take nutritious food and do exercises, he said.

One should eat such food as will keep their hearts and body healthy, Dr Jain said, adding that one should avoid taking fast food, junk food, smoking cigarettes and consuming liquor.

He said that he would approve any case related to heart ailments among children aged zero to 18 years within a week under Chief Minister’ Bal Hriday Yojna.

Parents of a child who has developed a hole in the heart can take benefits of this scheme, Dr Jain added.

He sanctioned Rs 1.85 lakh for Ayan Khan and Rs 1.80 lakh for Vedika Soni at the event.

The women and children belonging to tribal families in Mahal Saray took part in the event.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Absconding rape accused Shubhang Gontia arrested in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:02 AM IST