Madhya Pradesh: Absconding rape accused Shubhang Gontia arrested in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rape accused and former general secretary of Akhil Vidyarthi Parishad, Shubhang Gontia, has been arrested by the Jabalpur police.

The former metropolitan minister was accused of rape by a girl student on whose complaint a case was registered in the women's police station.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna had also announced a reward of five thousand on the accused.

On Wednesday, Shubhang reached women's police station where the police arrested the accused.

In June, the girl had lodged a complain in the Madanmahal Mahila Police Station accusing Shubhang of raping her on pretext of marriage.

The victim was studying in Pune when she met Shubham Gontia. He repeatedly physically abused her by promising of marriage. He also tricked her by applying her vermillion.

The victim girl had alleged that the accused once got her abortion done. Based on her complain, the police had registered a case and launched a search operation for the accused.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Pucca constructions developed after 2016 to be removed soon

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:01 PM IST