Madhya Pradesh: MLA gets Ujjain Development Authority plot at lower than guideline price

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain North MLA and former minister Paras Jain has been allotted a plot at a bargain of Rs 360 per square feet than the collector’s guidelines rate in the Shipra Vihar Yojna of Ujjain Development Authority (UDA).

The windfall for the MLA became the talk of the town. UDA had sold plots under MLA quota in the housing fair.

For plot number 17/16 in Sector- C of Shipra Vihar, the UDA had kept the base price of Rs 56,09,118. Thus the base price decided by UDA of the said plot measuring 4,700 square feet was Rs 1,200. MLA Jain’s bid for the plot was Rs 58,41,118. In other words by paying only Rs 40 over the base price- he got the plot at Rs 1,240 per square feet. As per the collector guideline the circle rate in this area is Rs 1,600 square feet.

The MLA had a lucky strike in terms of the rate of the plot but the registry of the plot will be executed as per the prevailing rate of collector’s guideline in the area, said a real estate dealer.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:14 AM IST