Madhya Pradesh: Missing boy recovered from grandparent's place in Ratlam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy, who was missing from his place, was recovered from the house of his grandparents in Ratlam on Saturday. The boy had left his house after he had an argument with his family members over some issues a couple of days ago.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel said that the boy was missing from his place and his parents searched for him everywhere in the city. After that, his father reached the police station and lodged a missing complaint. The police registered a case under section 363 of the IPC and started searching for him.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached Ratlam and recovered the boy from his grandparent’s place on Saturday. The boy told the police that he had an argument with his family members over some issues after which he reached Ratlam without informing his parents. The boy was handed over to his family members safely.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:38 PM IST