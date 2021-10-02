Madhya Pradesh: Barkatullah University holds lecture on Future of Humanity, discuss Gandhi, his ideas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture on Future of Humanity was organised under the joint aegis of department of continuing education and human resource development centre of Barkatullah University on Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

Barkatullah University vice chancellor Professor RJ Rao inaugurated the programme. Keynote speaker Professor Girishwar Mishra, the former vice chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha, said, “Gandhiji was not a prisoner of circumstances. He used to say that we are near to God and one who serves man can easily reach God. Gandhiji believed in truth and practised it in his life.”

“Gandhiji wanted political, educational, cultural and economic freedom in the country. Gandhiji had said hate the sin, not the sinner,” he added. Professor KB Panda from the language department spoke on times and life of Gandhi and Shastri.

Rao said, “It is necessary to implement Gandhiji's ideas in our life. Not every man can become Gandhi, but even if we adopt even 10 per cent of his ideas, then the country will become as before.”

VC gives Rs 6L to 12 needy students

Vice chancellor Professor RJ Rao handed over a check of Rs 6 lakh out of his own savings to the director of Human Resource Centre of Barkatullah University. Every month, 12 students will receive Rs 1,500 in their accounts from this amount. The cheque was issued under the name of the registrar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:04 PM IST