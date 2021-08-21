Madhya Pradesh: Mixer machine falls on women, one dies

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A mixer machine kept in the loading vehicle fell on two women who had gone for a walk to Tarana Station Road.

One woman was killed in the accident, while the other was injured.

She has been sent to Ujjain District Hospital for treatment. The women were residents of the Old Petrol Pump area. Both went for an evening walk on Thursday.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:36 AM IST