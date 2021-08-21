Madhya Pradesh: 49 booked for taking out procession on Muharram

Advertisement

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Despite ban on gathering owing to the Covid-19 protocol members of Muslim community took out a procession with weapons on Thursday night.

Kotwali police station in charge Uday Singh Alawa, said that late on Thursday members of muslim community took out a procession on Muharram. The mob also attacked the police and started pelting stones, Singh said. Four persons have been arrested and 49 have been booked.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:29 AM IST