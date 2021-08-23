Madhya Pradesh: Members of Sindhu community celebrate Raksha Sutra bandhan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sindhu Jagrut Samaj and Bharatiya Sindhu Sabha celebrate Rakhsa Bandhan in a unique way across the state. Media in-charge Deepak Rajwani said, women of Sindhu community tie her husband a protective thread and sister-in-law tie the same to her brother-in-law seeking safety assurance.

Sindhu Jagrut Samaj and Bharatiya Sindhu Sabha hold a Samuhik Raksha Sutra event for the last 11 years in which women and men of Sindhi community take part.

Women tied Rakhi to Atamdas Maharaj and took his blessings to commence the event. The event ended with singing of National Anthem.

Daulat Khemchandani presided over the event and it was addressed by secretary Gopal Balwani. The event was directed by Ramesh Gajrani. Rajkumar Parswani, Kishan Bhatia, Jitu Sethia, Raksha Sutra Mohanlal Vaswani, Mahesh Gangwani, Jawahar Sanmukhani, Sunil Khatri, Deepak Rajwani, Arjun Bhimwani, Veer Kumar Mamanani, Suresh Sanmukhani, Bharti Sanmukhani, Swati Gajrani, Neelam Khatri, Rinku Belani, Shobha Kukreja, Harshika Nariyani, Dayaram Kukreja, Purushottam Raisinghani, Manohar Gopalani, Ronit Gajrani and many other dignitaries were present.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:35 AM IST