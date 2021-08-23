Madhya Pradesh: Lalita Maha Tripura Sundari Shaktipeeth holds Shravani Upkarma

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the full moon day of Shravan Shukla Paksha, the Shravani Upkarma was organised at Lalita Maha Tripura Sundari Shaktipeeth Narsingh Ghat Ujjain of Rashri Raghavanand Maharaj under the guidance of scholar Pt Ghanpathi in Ujjain on Sunday.

Shravani Upakarma, was performed with traditional verve. In the form of atonement, Hemadri bathed the mother for the known and unknown sins and mistakes throughout the year.

After bathing, worshiping Rishi, Suryopsthan and Yagyopaveet and wearing new Yagyopaveet bowed to the gurus and all the elders. Swami Punyanand Giri of Dakshina Murti Math, Ranjit Shastri from Allahabad, Chandra Shekhar Tiwari from Mathura, Khemraj Sharma, Pt Vipul Sharma Ghanpathi, Panravind Vyas Mahamantri Sarv Brahmin Badnagar, Ankit Dave, Ajay Vyas, Mayank Sharma, Mridulraj Vyas and disciples , students and devotees were present.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:30 AM IST