Madhya Pradesh: Declare Raksha Bandhan as World Brahmin Day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Brahmin community here performed Shravani Upa Karma at Siddhavat and Ram Ghat on the banks of Kshipra.

Holy bath, Shravani rituals were performed by worshiping the Sapta Rishi. The Brahmin community passed a resolution demanding that Raksha Bandhan be declared as World Brahmin Day.

They said that a demand in this regard will be raised through the Government of India in United Nations. The tradition of Shravani Upa Karma of Brahmins on Raksha Bandhan has been on for centuries at Ram Ghat.

Under the direction of Pandit Ram Shukl, Acharya Pandit Kapoor Guru Shukla Acharya Umakant Shukla, Iluguru and Himanshu Vyas, Brahmins performed new yagyopaveet by performing Shravani Upa Karma, said Pandit Shailendra Dwivedi secretary All India Brahmin Society Ujjain.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:24 AM IST