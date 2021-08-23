Madhya Pradesh: Devotees vow to study Vedas

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shravani festival is celebrated to seek blessings for the growth of wisdom, knowledge, intelligence, discretion and religion. It is also called Brahma Parva.

Veda is also the festival of initiation. Hence it is considered as the festival of knowledge. It is mainly a festival of promotion of religious self-study. The ancient religious literature of India is unique and even foreigners have bowed their heads before it.

This information was sahred by Tikaram Paribrajak while performing Shravani Upakarma at Gayatri Shaktipeeth. The devotees present here took a pledge to undertake study of widely publicised texts like Vedas, Upanishads, Gita and Ramayana with Hemadri Sankalp.

Symbolic plantation and distribution of saplings was done after the Purnahuti Yagya of 6 sadhaks who were doing Chandrayan sadhna in the month of Shravan.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:19 AM IST