Madhya Pradesh: Rains take a break, next heavy spell after Aug 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall took a break in the city after two days as only drizzles took place in some parts of the city on Sunday. The sky remained partly cloudy in the afternoon which pulled the day temperature up by three degrees Celsius.

The soaring temperature coupled with humidity turned the day sultry but it failed to dampen the festivity spirit of the people.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the city would continue to witness light rain in the next few days as the chances of a good spell of rains are now after August 30.

“The cyclonic circulation over Northwest Madhya Pradesh has been shifted towards Rajasthan while a trough runs from northeast Rajasthan to Telangana across West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these conditions, weather would remain cloudy and light to moderate rains would continue in Indore region,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degree Celsius which was normal.

The humidity in the morning was 97 percent and 79 percent in the evening.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 10:35 PM IST