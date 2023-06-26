Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Manuhar Yatra Arrives In Ujjain

Participants of AAP’s ‘Mahakal Manuhar Yatra’ were welcomed in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Mahakal Manuhar Padyatra’ under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national council member Dr Piyush Joshi and travel co-ordinator Shachikant Birtharia began on Saturday at 8 am from Indore’s Luv-Kush intersection, passing through Dharampuri, Sanwer, Panthpiplai and Navakheda and ending at Mahakal temple at 12 noon by offering water to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam.

Dr Piyush Joshi addressed a press conference at Shiromani Ashram and exposed the religious corruption of the BJP. He said that the people of the country are now understanding that why Modi used to sit alone in Kedarnath cave to convert gold into brass, not for peace in the country. Corruption of Rs 125 crore was done at Kedarnath Temple and even investigation is not allowed. We pray to Lord Shiva that instead of expressing his anger on the common man, he should express his anger on the culprits and punish them, the AAP leader said.

According to Dr Joshi, for the appeasement of God’s anger, Mahakal Manuhar Yatra was taken out along with taking water from Indore Ganga Mata Garden, Mahakal Baba was anointed by which Baba’s anger would be pacified. Huge corruption of crores of rupees was done at Shri Mahakal Lok, the statues of Mahakal Lok which had a guarantee of 100 years were broken in seven months due to a minor storm. No action has been taken so far. This proves that the BJP government is directly engaged in promoting corruption, he alleged.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 30 Performances Scheduled For Shravan Mahotsav In Ujjain