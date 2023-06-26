Madhya Pradesh: 30 Performances Scheduled For Shravan Mahotsav In Ujjain

Representative Image | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 18th Shravan Mahotsav-2023 organised by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) will start from July 8 and continue till September 9 on every Saturday. There will be a total of 30 performances on 10 Saturdays, in which national-international artistes as well as local talents will be given a platform. It will be organised at Triveni Art and Archaeological Museum located near Shri Mahakal Lok.

MTMC’s Sandeep Kumar Soni said on first Saturday, July 8, classical songs of Kumud Dewan (New Delhi), solo tabla performance by Shubh Maharaj (Varanasi) and Kathak dance of Hina Vasen (Ujjain) will be presented. On second Saturday, July 15, classical singing by Dr Madhumita Bhattacharya (Varanasi), violin rendition by Mahesh Malik (Bhopal) and Bharat Natyam performance by Jia Jariwala (Surat) will be performed. On third Saturday, July 22, classical songs by Sudhakar Deole (Ujjain), Vichitra Veena played by Padmaja Vishwaroop (Gwalior) and Kuchipudi dance performance by Guru Raju (Bengaluru) will be presented.

On fourth Saturday, July 29 classical songs by Shilpa Masurkar (Indore), violin performance by Durga Sharma (Bengaluru) and Kathak dance by Khushboo Panchal (Ujjain) will be performed. Classical songs of Padmashri Vidushi Sumitra Guha (Faridabad) on

fifth Saturday, August 5 will be followed by Pakhawaj presentation by Praveen Arya and colleagues (Jaipur), the evening will conclude with Kathak performance by Madhuri Kodape (Ujjain).

On sixth Saturday, August 12, Kathak dance by Anuradha Sharma (Ujjain), violin rendition by Atul Shastri (Ujjain) and Kathak performance by Kuldeep Dubey (Ujjain) will be held. On seventh Saturday, August 19, Kathak performance by

Aditi Tiwari (Bengaluru), classical songs by Shweta Gunjan Joshi (Dhar) and Kathak dance by Shayoni Chavda (Kolkata) will be presented. On eighth Saturday, August 26 classical songs by Rasika Gawde (Indore), flute recital by Pt Ranu Majumdar (Kolkata) and Kathak dance by Diksha Sonwalkar (Ujjain) will be performed. Dhrupad singing by Bhavya Saraswat (Ratlam), guitar playing by Abhishek Vyas (Khachrod) and Odissi dance by Padmashree Ranjana Gohar and group will be performed on ninth Saturday, September 2.

The final programme will end on Saturday, September 9 with classical songs by Mumbai’s Shonak Abhishekil, Pakhawaj performance by Mumbai’s Dhyaneshwar Sawant and presentation of group Kathak dance by Ujjain Mridangacharya Pt Ramdas’s Kala Sangam, under the direction of Poonam Vyas.