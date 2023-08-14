Madhya Pradesh: Local Artistes Enthral Audience On Sixth Evening Of Shravan Mahotsav

Three artists from Ujjain during their presentations on the sixth evening of Shravan Mahotsav |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the sixth evening of the 18th Akhil Bharatiya Shravan Mahotsav ‘Shiva Sambhavam’ organised by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, local artistes gave a good cultural feast to the audience with their performances.

The first presentation was of Kathak dance by Ayurdha Sharma, who started the performance with Jai Mahesh Jata-Jut.....Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhagwan’s worship composed in Raga Shankara in Teen Taal. After the presentation of Thaat, Amad, Tode-Tukde, Paran, Tihaiyan, Bandishe, Shiv Paran and Shivdrupad etc in pure Kathak, it was concluded with the presentation of Shiva Vandana in Sool and Teentaal. Ayurdha was accompanied by Srishikera Jagtap and Gautam Singh Raj on Tabla accompaniment, Yashwant Thiten on Harmonium accompaniment, Ragini Makkad on Padhan, Vaishali Bakore on vocals and Jayant Makkad on Kejon.

The second presentation was of Atul Shastri’s violin playing. He started with delayed ektal in raag Bihag followed by presentation of a composition in Raag Bihag Teen Taal. The performance ended with the rendition of Hori in Raag Kafi. Hemant Makkad did the tabla accompaniment with him.

The third presentation was of Kathak dance by Kuldeep Dubey who started solo Kathak with Baba Mahakal’s Prakatya Shloka Avantikayam Vihitavataram….The basic meaning of Kathak is ‘Katha kahe so kathik kawe ka charitaarth’ in raag Shankara composed by himself. This was followed by Uthan, Aamad, Paran Aamad, Damru ki Uthan, Ladi in traditional Kathak in delayed rhythm and in medium and fast rhythm, the famous Parmelu of Lucknow, count’s compositions, Natwari’s pieces, from various Kathak gharanas. After Tode Paran etc, ‘Shri Ram Charit Manas ki Vishram Ki Chopai’, Doha, Bhakti and Karun Ras Bhav performance was performed on Chand Raag Bhairavi. In the last phase of the presentation, small compositions of Mayurgat, Panchatatva and Jugalbandi were staged. Among his fellow artists Vinita Mahurkar was on Sitar, Anjana Chauhan on Padhant, Vinayak Sharma on Tabla, Aishwarya Arya on Pakhawaj, Rohit Parihar on Harmonium and Syed Arshad Hamid Latif on Sarangi.

SIXTH PROCESSION TO BE TAKEN OUT TODAY

The sixth procession of Shri Mahakaleshwar Bhagwan in the month of Shravan/Bhadrapada will be taken out on August 14. In this sixth ride, Chandramouleshwar will be seated in palanquin, Manmahesh on an elephant, Shivtandav on Garuda chariot and Uma-Mahesh on Nandi chariot, Mukharvind of Holkar state on Dol chariot and Ghatatop on chariot will go on a city tour to know the condition of their subjects. After worship, the ride will start from Mahakaleshwar temple at 4 pm.

