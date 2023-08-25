Madhya Pradesh: Kisan Union Opposes Export Duty On Onion In Ujjain

Office-bearers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) submit memorandum to a local officer in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Finance, Government of India has issued a notification stating that 40 per cent export duty is imposed on onions till December 31, 2023. While giving information Bhagwan Singh Rajput, district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) said that opposing this order a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister was submitted here on Thursday.

Under the memorandum, it has been demanded that the Union government should immediately stop the import of garlic from Afghanistan, Iraq and China as there is no shortage of garlic stock in the country itself. Both the decisions of the government being anti-farmer are going to destroy farming and farmers. The government is doing anti-farmer work.

Taking immediate cognizance of Union’s demand, the Modi government of the Centre should decide the rights and interests of the farmers of the country and the state, otherwise the protest will continue in the future.

District general secretary Ishwar Singh Anjana, vice-president Bharat Patel, spokesperson Devram Jat (Jangu) and secretary Bahadur Singh Anjana were present on this occasion. The memorandum was accepted by collector representative and Ujjain Kothi Palace tehsildar Shefali Jain.

Read Also MP: Woman Brutally Thrashed In Village Linked To Chhatarpur For Not Covering Her Head With A Veil

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)