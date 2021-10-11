Madhya Pradesh: Kin of local businessman alleges BJP leader of extortion, audio clips went viral

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Kin of a local businessman (poha factory owner) made an allegation on BJP leader Shankar Ahirwar of demanding Rs 25lakh to settle a case.

The kins said that when they denied the offer, the BJP leader held a press conference in favour of the other party and made a demand to arrest Bunty Bindal (factory owner).

Six audio clips of the BJP leader Shankar Ahirwar and the wife of the businessman went viral on social media.

Bindal's family alleged that Ahirwar took advantage of his political stature and demanded money to settle the case. At the same time, he also included Ujjain SP, Additional SP and TI of women's police station in the conversation. Ahirwar even made an unrestrained remark about the judge.

Rajni, wife of accused Bunty Bindal, said that initially Rs 5 lakh was demanded from her and Ahirwar called her several times for settlement. When she denied the offer, Ahirwar shot up the demand and asked for Rs 25 lakh accusing her husband of rape. She also presented audios and videos in this regard.

Actually, Bindal had given a room in the factory to a labourer working in his factory. After the death of the labourer's husband, she started living in the factory itself. Many times, there had been a dispute with the woman about vacating the room. On September 5, around 11 pm, the woman called police and said that she had been kidnapped and kept in a poha factory.

The police reached there and found that she was tied up in the factory.

The police, however, made a settlement between the woman and the factory operator for 35 thousand on the very next day. But even after that, the woman lodged a complaint of kidnapping and rape against Bunty Bindal. She also recorded her statement in the court under Section 164.

Nai Peth Traders Association President Vijay Aggarwal said that Bunty Bindal has been trapped in the whole matter. There were also allegations of journalists conspiring with the woman. A police complaint has been lodged against them, but no case has been registered. At the same time Rs 15000 has also been given to Ahirwar, Aggarwal added.

Ujjain Additional SP Amarendra Singh said that an FIR has already been registered against Bunty in this case and now the matter is in the court. Also, the complaint made on behalf of the Bindal family has been handed over to the CSP. Action would be taken against the accused after the investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shankar Ahirwar said that he was out of the station, he would be able to tell only after listening to the audio. He also said that he had talked to Neetu, a resident of Bhopal, and she had called him for the lady's help. Injustice has been done to the women so he spoke to the victim on behalf of the woman. Ahirwar, however, denied making any remark on the viral audio.

BJP state spokesperson Rajpal Sisodia said that he had introduced Bunty Bindal's family to the home minister, maybe that is why Ahirwar said that he had spoiled the game. “At present, I am in Omkareshwar aiding the election program, I will be able to comment only after returning to Ujjain,” Rajpal said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Farmers ruins their crops in Jabalpur

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:51 PM IST