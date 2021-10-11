Madhya Pradesh: Farmers ruins their crops in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers have ploughed their paddy crops through tractors in Khairi village in Jabalpur as the area has received less rainfall this year.

According to the farmers, the paddy sown in hundred acres of field dried up as the water did not reach their fields. After which, the irked farmers ploughed their crops.

According to the sources, because of the negligence of the Bargi dam project the water did not reach the canals. The engineers who built the canal had no idea about the capacity of the canal. If water was released from the canal at full capacity, it might break and cause trouble to the nearby farmers.

The officials and employees of the Bargi dam project say that they do not have enough staff to run the system properly. The government is not recruiting new employees in the project. Because of which it is quite difficult to transfer water from the canal to the field.

At the same time, former MLA of the area Nilesh Awasthi said that he had informed the SDM of the area, Saeed Khan, but instead of finding a solution to the issue, he bared himself off saying that he was not aware.

Nonetheless, former minister Ajay Vishnoi had got a budget of Rs 300 crore for the maintenance of the canal. But the entire budget has been spent, and the condition of the canal is yet not improved.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Youth pushes mother into well as she refuses to give money for marriage

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:36 PM IST